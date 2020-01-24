Global  

Death toll up to 21 from flooding in Madagascar; 20 missing

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — The death toll from flooding and landslides from torrential rains in Madagascar has risen to 21, authorities said Friday. Another 20 people are missing, the national disaster management office said. More than 89,000 people have been affected by the heavy rains that started Monday on the Indian Ocean island nation. There […]
