7-year-old boy shot in Hamilton kept asking 'if he was going to die,' neighbour says

CTV News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A neighbour who rushed to help a seven-year-old boy after he was struck by bullets inside a Hamilton, Ont. home on Thursday night said the child kept asking him "if he was going to die."
7-year-old boy shot from rear yard kept asking neighbour 'Am I going to die?'

The seven-year-old boy hit after multiple gunshots were fired Thursday evening from the rear yard of his own home, Hamilton police say, was an "unintended...
CBC.ca

Police continue to search for suspects after boy, 7, shot inside Hamilton home

Police are continuing to search for suspects after a seven-year-old boy was struck by bullets that came flying through a Hamilton home on Thursday night.
CP24

