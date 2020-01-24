Gregory RT @kinsellawarren: This is madness. “7-year-old boy shot in Hamilton kept asking 'if he was going to die,' neighbour says” https://t.co/8Q… 9 minutes ago Salman RT @CTVToronto: "He said it hurt and he couldn’t breathe. I sat him up a little bit and that was better and he just kept asking me if he wa… 18 minutes ago The Peach 7-year-old boy shot in Hamilton home kept asking ‘if he was going to die,’ neighbour says – CTV News https://t.co/avRrq6C7zJ 59 minutes ago twosheeep 7-year-old boy shot in Hamilton home kept asking 'if he was going to die,' neighbour says - CTV News - https://t.co/XmPG1iAOQX 1 hour ago iN Toronto Canada 7-year-old boy shot in Hamilton home kept asking 'if he was going to die,' neighbour says https://t.co/599Hbj98YN https://t.co/FjFf9VQfoB 1 hour ago Erica D RT @CTVToronto: UPDATED: Police say they believe the house was targeted but the child was an unintended victim. https://t.co/NSN1bqMW90 1 hour ago Kaz whitehead&Munkey RT @KaylaGoodfield: The home was targeted but the young child was an unintended victim, @HamiltonPolice say "The child had nothing to do w… 2 hours ago Kerry Werry RT @CP24: 'He just kept asking me if he was going to die,' neighbour says of seven-year-old boy shot inside Hamilton home https://t.co/U46q… 2 hours ago