6 killed in Germany shooting, suspect arrested

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See, police said Friday. A suspect has been arrested and no further suspects are believed to be at large, Aalen police said. “According to my information, there were six dead and several […]
News video: KCPD identifies victim, suspect in nightclub shooting

KCPD identifies victim, suspect in nightclub shooting 02:21

 Kansas City, Missouri, police identified the homicide victim and suspect in a shooting at a nightclub Sunday night. Police Chief Rick Smith said 25-year-old Raeven Parks was shot and killed by Jahron Swift, a KCMO resident, at 9ine Ultra.

Recent related news from verified sources

Germany: Shooting in Rot am See, several presumed dead

German police have said a large police operation is underway in the southwestern town after gunfire is said to have killed six people. Police have tweeted that...
Deutsche Welle

Germany shooting: Several victims feared dead after attack in building

Several people have been seriously injured in a shooting in the German town of Rot am See.
Independent


