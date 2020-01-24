Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Virus puts damper on Lunar New Year, China’s biggest holiday

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Temples have locked their doors. The Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations are closed. Restaurant reservations are being cancelled. A virus that has killed more than two dozen people and sickened hundreds more has all but shut down China’s biggest holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year, which […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises 00:50

 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shanghai Disney Shuts To Prevent Spread Of Virus [Video]Shanghai Disney Shuts To Prevent Spread Of Virus

Walt Disney Co’s Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed from Saturday. The closure is designed to help prevent the spread of a flu-like virus that broke out in the Chinese city Wuhan. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

China Takes Extreme Measures To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]China Takes Extreme Measures To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

In China, cities are being quarantined, public transportation has been stopped, and Lunar New Year events are being put on hold Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virus puts damper on Lunar New Year, China's biggest holiday

BEIJING (AP) — Temples have locked their doors. The Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations are closed. Restaurant...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NewsdayReutersThe Age

Concern as 17 more cases of mystery virus surface in China ahead of Lunar New Year

China has reported new cases of a mysterious coronavirus, raising concern before the busy Lunar New Year period.
SBS Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Virus Puts Damper on Lunar New Year, China's Biggest Holiday - https://t.co/8IZIb4FnCs 38 minutes ago

wsls

WSLS 10 Temples have locked their doors. The Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations are c… https://t.co/Fw2355I05C 43 minutes ago

Disney_Matters

Disney Matters "Virus Puts Damper on Lunar New Year, China's Biggest Holiday" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/msoAOjsXPt 54 minutes ago

TDaveM31

David Talburtt Virus puts damper on Lunar New Year, China's biggest holiday https://t.co/ai1qv6on6C via @Yahoo 59 minutes ago

ShanghaiBeat

ShanghaiBeat Virus Puts Damper on Lunar New Year, China's Biggest Holiday - https://t.co/PXf3qjvYKu #Shanghai #China #上海 1 hour ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Virus puts damper on Lunar New Year, Chinas biggest holiday - Jan 24 @ 8:52 AM ET https://t.co/YwjO5xitfb 1 hour ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Virus puts damper on Lunar New Year, China's biggest holiday - Jan 24 @ 8:49 AM ET https://t.co/YwjO5xitfb 1 hour ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Virus puts damper on Lunar New Year, China’s biggest holiday https://t.co/qzD2fMwT7A 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.