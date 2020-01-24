Global  

Six killed in Germany shooting, suspect arrested

Friday, 24 January 2020
No other suspects are believed to be at large.
News video: At least six killed in shooting in Germany

 Six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in south-western Germany. Rot am See is located about 170 kilometres (105 miles) north west of Munich.

Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police [Video]Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police

Several people were injured and some were presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained.

Six dead at hospital shooting in Czech Republic [Video]Six dead at hospital shooting in Czech Republic

Six people have been killed and two more wounded in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic, the prime minister said. The apparent suspect later shot himself dead as police approached..

6 killed in Germany shooting, suspect arrested

BERLIN (AP) — Six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See, police said Friday. A suspect...
Seattle Times

Six killed in Germany shooting


Telegraph.co.uk

