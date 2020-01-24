Prince Charles visits Jerusalem tomb of unique ancestor
Friday, 24 January 2020 () JERUSALEM (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles on Friday paid a solemn visit to the tomb of his grandmother, who sheltered Jews during the Holocaust and whose tumultuous life was marked by exile, mental illness and a religious devotion to serving the needy. Princess Alice is interred at the Russian Orthodox Church of St. Mary Magdalene, […]
Prince Charles has visted Bethlehem in his first official visit to the Occupied Palestinian Territories. As part of his visit The Prince of Wales met with President Mahmoud Abbas at his official residence.
The Prince of Wales's office has denied claims he snubbed US vice president Mike Pence during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Clarence House said Charles did not..
