Prince Charles visits Jerusalem tomb of unique ancestor

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles on Friday paid a solemn visit to the tomb of his grandmother, who sheltered Jews during the Holocaust and whose tumultuous life was marked by exile, mental illness and a religious devotion to serving the needy. Princess Alice is interred at the Russian Orthodox Church of St. Mary Magdalene, […]
News video: Prince Charles attends events in Jerusalem and Bethlehem

Prince Charles attends events in Jerusalem and Bethlehem 01:48

 Prince Charles has visted Bethlehem in his first official visit to the Occupied Palestinian Territories. As part of his visit The Prince of Wales met with President Mahmoud Abbas at his official residence. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter...

Prince of Wales denies snubbing US vice president Mike Pence [Video]Prince of Wales denies snubbing US vice president Mike Pence

The Prince of Wales's office has denied claims he snubbed US vice president Mike Pence during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Clarence House said Charles did not..

Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Prince Charles urges Middle East peace, visits grandmother's tomb

The heir to the British throne expressed sadness on Friday over the suffering and hardship faced by Palestinians and called for "a just and lasting peace" in the...
Reuters

Prince Charles, Defender Of Faith, Visits Israel – OpEd

Less than a weekafter Boris Johnson and his Conservative administration won a sweeping victory in the 2019 UK general election, it was announced that the heir to...
Eurasia Review

