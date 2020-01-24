Thousands of Iraqis rally to demand withdrawal of US troops

Heeding a call by powerful Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr, protesters in Baghdad demand an end to 'foreign interference'.

Japan Today 53 minutes ago





