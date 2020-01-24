Global  

Good Friday Agreement architect Seamus Mallon dead at 83, his party says

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon, one of the architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83, his Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) said.
Good Friday Agreement architect Seamus Mallon dead at 83

Former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon, one of the architects of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, died on Friday aged 83, his Social...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC News

Seamus Mallon, former deputy leader of the SDLP, dies.

Mr Mallon, a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement, was NI deputy first minister until 2001.
BBC News Also reported by •Independent

