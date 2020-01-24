|
Good Friday Agreement architect Seamus Mallon dead at 83, his party says
|
|
Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon, one of the architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83, his Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) said.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Shoppers Find Deals & Manageable Crowds
Plenty of South Florida shoppers were up before the sun on Black Friday, turning their attention from a good dinner to good deals.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:05Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this