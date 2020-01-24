Global  

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes eastern Turkey

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s emergency management agency says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has shaken the country’s east. The earthquake struck the near the town of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said. The Kandilli seismology center in Istanbul said the quake measured 6.5. There was […]
News video: Residents woken by earthquake that shook the North East

 An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 recorded below north-east England was widely felt because it happened just as people were waking up, a British Geological Survey seismologist has said. Its epicentre was 2.5 miles (4km) below Stockton-on-Tees and was recorded at 5.57am on Thursday, so was likely...

This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti (Sunday, January 12th) [Video]This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti (Sunday, January 12th)

This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti. January 12, 2010. A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck at 4:53 p.m. local time, devastating the small Caribbean island nation. It was the..

Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock [Video]Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning. Gizmodo reports it was one of three powerful shocks to wrack the island recently following weeks of smaller quakes. The shake..

4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A small earthquake was reported in southern Kansas on Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 2...
Seattle Times

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes eastern Turkey – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck eastern Turkey on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Reuters India

