6 people in Quebec have all tested negative for coronavirus

CTV News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The six people had been being monitored in hospitals in Montreal and Quebec City as a precautionary measure.
Quebec health officials monitoring five people for possible cases of coronavirus

Six people in Quebec, who had recently travelled in China, have displayed symptoms of a respiratory virus, a spokesperson for the provincial health ministry said...
CTV News

China coronavirus: 14 people in UK tested for new strain

Five people tested negative while nine others are waiting for results, says Public Health England.
BBC News

mensa2015

passion RT @CTVNews: 6 people in Quebec have all tested negative for coronavirus https://t.co/CURMIQW0mc 10 minutes ago

CerosGrueso

Charlie Brown. RT @CTVMontreal: 6 people in Quebec have all tested negative for coronavirus https://t.co/flgGhLykg2 https://t.co/LpPZJoxBfp 10 minutes ago

scottastewart71

Scott Stewart 6 people in Quebec have all tested negative for #coronavirus https://t.co/xIvgIq5si3 17 minutes ago

