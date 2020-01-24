By JD Flynn President Donald Trump addressed the annual March for Life Friday, telling pro-life demonstrators that he is an advocate for the right to life of unborn children, and calling for a federal prohibition on late-term abortion. The president spoke about his administration’s record on abortion policy and ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump To Attend March For Life President Donald Trump will attend the March For Life, and anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. According to Business Insider, it will be the first time a sitting president attend the match. Trump.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 14 hours ago Globe Life Field Gets Finishing Touches Before Grand Opening In March Globe Life Field is almost completed with only finishing touches to be done for the grand opening this March. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:58Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump at March for Life: 'I am truly proud to stand with you' Washington D.C., Jan 24, 2020 / 12:07 pm (CNA).- President Donald Trump addressed the annual March for Life Friday, telling pro-life demonstrators that he is an...

CNA 3 hours ago



Trump Speaks At March For Life, An Anti-Abortion Rights Demonstration With just months before the election and an impeachment trial underway, on Friday President Trump addressed the March for Life, an annual anti-abortion rights...

NPR 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this