Trump At March For Life: ‘I Am Truly Proud To Stand With You’
Friday, 24 January 2020 () By JD Flynn
President Donald Trump addressed the annual March for Life Friday, telling pro-life demonstrators that he is an advocate for the right to life of unborn children, and calling for a federal prohibition on late-term abortion.
The president spoke about his administration’s record on abortion policy and...
President Donald Trump will attend the March For Life, and anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. According to Business Insider, it will be the first time a sitting president attend the match. Trump..