News24.com | 34 US troops injured in recent Iranian strike: Pentagon

News24 Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Nearly three dozen US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries or concussion in this month's Iranian air strike on a military base in Iraq, the Pentagon says.
A real-time missile detection system based out of Maryland warned U.S. troops about the Iranian strike at two military bases in Iraq before it happened, according to several reports.

A real-time missile detection system based out of Maryland warned U.S. troops about the Iranian strike at two military bases in Iraq before it happened, according to several reports.

The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier...
Pentagon: 34 US troops had brain injuries from Iran’s strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Friday that 34 U.S. troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries suffered in this month’s Iranian missile strike...
