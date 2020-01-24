Mega Bloks to close Montreal factory, 583 people to lose jobs Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The jobs will be phased out between September 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, a highly placed source told CTV News. 👓 View full article

0

