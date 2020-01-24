Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mega Bloks to close Montreal factory, 583 people to lose jobs

CTV News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The jobs will be phased out between September 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, a highly placed source told CTV News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dave1agar

Dave Agar Mega Bloks to lay off nearly 580 as it moves to close Montreal toy factory https://t.co/eGQUAo8ZFP 12 minutes ago

StarBusiness

Star Business Mega Bloks to lay off nearly 580 as it moves to close Montreal toy factory https://t.co/iRCVHAlNrk 14 minutes ago

stevyrino

Mr. Stevyrino @justintrudeau better get the oil flowing.... Mega Bloks to lay off nearly 580 as it moves to close Montreal toy fa… https://t.co/PQ3RDaVX95 15 minutes ago

soundsinlight

soundsinthelight RT @CTVMontreal: Mega Bloks to close Montreal factory, 583 people to lose jobs https://t.co/cPUBDsVVzi https://t.co/5reU6Zpve0 36 minutes ago

netLEARNnow

Alain Gauthier, RPT Mattel should reimburse the Government. Mega Bloks to close Montreal factory, 583 people to lose jobs https://t.co/3XbY9C86mC 45 minutes ago

AnnaAnthro

Anna Anthro Mega Bloks Montreal plant set to close, cutting 600 jobs: reports https://t.co/bpPguJ95F7 59 minutes ago

fagstein

Steve Faguy 4. Mega Bloks plant to shut down, laying off 600 https://t.co/RbedPIKbbq 5. CDN-NDG mayor booted from Projet Montré… https://t.co/1VYZmzsbVX 1 hour ago

ad198741

Arnold Dillon Mega Bloks to close Montreal factory, 583 people to lose jobs https://t.co/3qOWDIksOj 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.