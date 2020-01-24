Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in the U.S.

CBS News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The battle against a new and deadly virus is kicking into high gear after a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. was confirmed in Chicago. Dean Reynolds reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Confirmed In Chicago

Coronavirus Confirmed In Chicago 00:27

 Illinois health officials announced the second confirmed case of Coronavirus in the U.S. was located in Chicago. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia declares first coronavirus case [Video]Australia declares first coronavirus case

Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of China's Wuhan coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Bhima-Koregaon Case: Rahul hits out at PM Modi, Shah over case given to NIA | OneIndia News [Video]Bhima-Koregaon Case: Rahul hits out at PM Modi, Shah over case given to NIA | OneIndia News

RAHUL HITS OUT AT MODI, SHAH OVER KOREGAON-BHIMA CASE GIVEN TO NIA, OMAR ABDULLAH'S PICTURE SURFACES, BEARDED LOOK BEYONd RECOGNITION,IN A FIRST, KERALA OPPOSITION LEADER WANTS GOVERNOR RECALLED OVER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan confirms second case of Wuhan virus: health ministry

Japan has confirmed a second case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, the health ministry said on Friday.
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimesJapan TodayBusiness InsiderCBS NewsCTV News

Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades

Asian stock markets are mixed on Friday after the World Health Organization or WHO said it is still too early to declare the coronavirus outbreak in China a...
RTTNews Also reported by •Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.