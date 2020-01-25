Global  

No talks with Iraq yet on removing US troops: Official

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* The United States has not yet entered into talks with Iraq on the removal of US troops from the country, as demanded by the Iraqi parliament, a senior US official said Thursday. "There has not been any real engagement," said ambassador James Jeffrey, the US special envoy for Syria and the coalition against the...
