Recall: Some milk products may be unsafe due to presence of sanitizer

Canadian food safety officials have issued a recall on certain milk products sold by Agropur Cooperative due to the presence of sanitizer.

Recent related news from verified sources Milk products recalled in Ontario, Quebec due to sanitizer contamination The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Agropur Co-operative is recalling some of its milk products in Ontario and Quebec due to the presence of sanitizer.

