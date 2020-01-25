Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. Space Force logo draws comparisons to 'Star Trek'

Japan Today Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Over the years, "Star Trek" has been responsible for inspiring real world innovations from tablet computers to needleless injection devices and real time translators. Now, the science fiction…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's [Video]Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's

President Trump unveiled the Space Force logo.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published

Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force [Video]Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force

President Donald Trump recently singed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which launches Space Force. Space Force, will be part of the Air Force Department, is the first new military..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US Space Force logo unveiled with a clear Star Trek influence

The president has been pushing to create a new military branch, dubbed Space Force, since 2018 and today tweeted out a logo for the department. The most...
engadget Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependentJust JaredUSATODAY.comBusiness InsidereuronewsSeattle TimesMediaite

Space Force or Star Trek? Trump unveils new Space Force logo

"Star Trek" fans may set their phasers to stun after seeing the new Space Force logo.
CBS News Also reported by •E! OnlineSeattle TimesThe Verge

Tweets about this

Valerie59723152

Oldlady00 RT @starsandstripes: “After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for t… 3 minutes ago

Cyberarms

Daniel W. Dieterle Trump unveils Space Force logo, draws Star Trek comparisons https://t.co/Y0slPMRJy6 https://t.co/T40WspBenH 13 minutes ago

All_review24

REVIEW INSPIRE Trump unveils new Space Force logo, draws comparisons to 'Star Trek' Starfleet Command https://t.co/ShI2ZzsE2I https://t.co/Pu7jucChcV 19 minutes ago

trekonomicsbot

trekonomics trekbot RT @shearm: GEEK ALERT — The new Space Force logo — tweeted out just now by @realDonaldTrump — draws inspiration from Star Trek! cc: @dann… 21 minutes ago

NgoiePado

Pado Ngoie RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The US military’s newest branch, the Space Force, appears to take inspiration from the science fiction franchise Star Tr… 22 minutes ago

starsandstripes

Stars and Stripes “After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo fo… https://t.co/AyhMAbpVKf 22 minutes ago

jeannasims

Jeanna Sims RT @starsandstripes: The Space Force logo is also reminiscent of the Air Force Space Command logo, which features the same arrowhead design… 24 minutes ago

mrscahoona

mrscahoona RT @USMarine_Vet: “Space Force” Logo Draws Inspiration From Star Trek America now has a starfleet command https://t.co/aDZAQ06iAq https:… 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.