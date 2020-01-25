Global  

Pentagon: 34 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The Pentagon disclosed on Friday that 34 US service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iran's missile strike this month on an Iraqi air base, and although half have returned to work, the casualty total belies President Donald Trump's initial claim that no Americans were harmed. He later characterized the injuries as "not very serious."
News video: 34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike

34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike 01:51

 The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month, a number higher than the military had previously announced. Gavino Garay has more.

34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iran strike

Trump initially said no troops were injured after January 8 air attacks on two Iraqi bases housing US troops.
Al Jazeera

Pentagon: 34 US troops had brain injuries from Iran’s strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Friday that 34 U.S. troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries suffered in this month’s Iranian missile strike...
Seattle Times

