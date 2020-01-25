Pentagon: 34 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike

The Pentagon disclosed on Friday that 34 US service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iran's missile strike this month on an Iraqi air base, and although half have returned to work, the casualty total belies President Donald Trump's initial claim that no Americans were harmed. He later characterized the injuries as "not very serious."



