CBS NewsChannel 5 Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 20 https://t.co/kQyMyGRNN2 3 seconds ago WEAU 13 News Turkey’s health minister said rescue workers were continuing to search Saturday for some 30 people buried under the… https://t.co/iq57WsmI44 1 minute ago दोस्त करन RT @trtworld: Death toll from earthquake in eastern Turkey rises to 21 with 1,030 people injured, says Disaster and Emergency Management Pr… 1 minute ago TuFran RT @TRTWorldNow: UPDATE : Death toll from the 6.8 magnitude earthquake in eastern Turkey rises to 20 with 1015 injured - Turkey’s Disaster… 1 minute ago Steve Burnley Death toll from Turkey earthquake up to 20 https://t.co/citC5qIbcC 3 minutes ago Abid Hussain RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Turkey has risen to at least 20 people. https://t.co/bm… 4 minutes ago Barbara Bailey Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 20 https://t.co/ikGrtIuOaz 4 minutes ago Dem 4 life RT @fbcooper1: Our allies, the Ukrainians, are real people. They have already been invaded by Russia, losing Crimea. Russia wants sea ports… 5 minutes ago