Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 20

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish emergency officials said the death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked the country’s east climbed to 20 people Saturday, with more than 1,000 people injured. Rescue workers were continuing to search for some 30 people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighboring Malatya, said […]
News video: Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News 01:15

 An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province. Officials said that at least 30 buildings collapsed due to the tremors. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake was...

Death toll up to 20 after strong earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

Death toll up to 20 after strong earthquake jolts eastern TurkeyThe magnitude 6.8 quake shook Elazig province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of the capital Ankara, and was followed by dozens of aftershocks. ;
Jerusalem Post

Morning Digest: Coronavirus death toll rises to 41, earthquake hits eastern Turkey, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day
Hindu


