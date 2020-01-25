Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 20
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish emergency officials said the death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked the country’s east climbed to 20 people Saturday, with more than 1,000 people injured. Rescue workers were continuing to search for some 30 people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighboring Malatya, said […]
An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province. Officials said that at least 30 buildings collapsed due to the tremors. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake was...