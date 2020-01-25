Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

US says 34 troops suffered traumatic brain injury in Iran strikes on Iraqi base

France 24 Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The Pentagon disclosed Friday that 34 US service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following Iran’s missile strikes on an Iraqi base earlier this month, a number higher than the military had previously announced. The revelation belies US President Donald Trump’s initial claim that no Americans were harmed in the attack.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: 34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike

34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike 01:51

 The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month, a number higher than the military had previously announced. Gavino Garay has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man gains impressive new talent after traumatic brain injury [Video]Man gains impressive new talent after traumatic brain injury

After experiencing three car accidents within the span of a year. Scott Mele was left with a traumatic brain injury. But one morning, Mele woke up with an overwhelming urge to paint. “We went to..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published

U.S. now says 11 were injured in Iranian attack [Video]U.S. now says 11 were injured in Iranian attack

The United States military said 11 of its troops were injured after an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base, with some sent to Germany or Kuwait for "follow-on screening". That's after initially..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

Trump and other top officials initially said Iran's attack had not killed or injured any US service members.
Khaleej Times

U.S. says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

Trump and other top officials initially said Iran’s attack had not killed or injured any U.S. service members.
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.