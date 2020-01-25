Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Which countries have confirmed cases of new coronavirus?

Al Jazeera Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
People in more than 10 countries, mostly in Asia, have been diagnosed with the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: What do we know about the new form of coronavirus?

What do we know about the new form of coronavirus? 02:34

 What do we know so far about the new form of coronavirus? Having originated from Wuhan in China, the virus has killed 26 so far and has cases confirmed in France and the US.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases [Video]China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus. This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters. The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows [Video]China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows

Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Other countries join China in responding to new coronavirus

BEIJING (AP) — Countries in Asia and elsewhere are checking the body temperatures of arriving airline passengers and adopting precautionary quarantine...
Seattle Times

What’s new in the China virus outbreak

More than 1,200 cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Scientists have...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Which countries have confirmed cases of new coronavirus? https://t.co/2loNMSzAKK https://t.co/97Sprp7bcS 1 minute ago

Baby_Rrrr

Rohey RT @AJEnglish: Which countries have confirmed cases of new coronavirus? https://t.co/zBFNOhObft https://t.co/5t7R0Mucv7 4 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Which countries have confirmed cases of new coronavirus? https://t.co/xwP5Ia8cHy 12 minutes ago

NEWZFOX

NEWZFOX Which countries have confirmed cases of new coronavirus? @AJENews https://t.co/Z13t6QpFRj 17 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Which countries have confirmed cases of new coronavirus? https://t.co/D4a2DjBaqI https://t.co/i9880NZerz 17 minutes ago

rbmumsie

Lori Lee Which countries have confirmed cases of new coronavirus? @AJENews https://t.co/AqrDZovAZx 19 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Which countries have confirmed cases of new coronavirus? https://t.co/wUVYaL2o8T https://t.co/AVBz6OXt6U 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.