Which countries have confirmed cases of new coronavirus?
Saturday, 25 January 2020 (
2 hours ago)
People in more than 10 countries, mostly in Asia, have been diagnosed with the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China.
China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases
China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus.
This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters.
The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 11 hours ago
China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows
Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus.
The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally.
Health authorities around..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 11 hours ago
