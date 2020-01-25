Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wuhan coronavirus: Pakistanis urged to remain vigilant

Khaleej Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The embassy would continue remaining in touch with community members and Pakistani students in Wuhan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistanis urged to remain vigilant about spread of Wuhan coronavirus

The embassy would continue remaining in touch with community members and Pakistani students in Wuhan.
Khaleej Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.