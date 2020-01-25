News24.com | 'Prayer really helped me a lot' - SA man describes leaving Wuhan as coronavirus spreads

Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around..

2nd Coronavirus Case In U.S. Discovered In Chicago; Risk In U.S. Still Low A Chicago woman is the second confirmed U.S. case of the new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. Officials say she had traveled there over the holidays and brought the deadly virus back with..