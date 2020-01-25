Global  

Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 22, more than 1000 injured

FOXNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey climbed to 22 Saturday, with more than 1,000 people injured, officials said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Turkey earthquake: Death toll rises

Turkey earthquake: Death toll rises 00:49

 More than 20 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey on Friday at 8.55pm local time. Rescue workers were continuing to search people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighbouring Malatya, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

