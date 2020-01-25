Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

At Least 22 Killed After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In Turkey

Newsy Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
At Least 22 Killed After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In TurkeyWatch VideoSearch and rescue operations are continuing in Turkey after a devastating earthquake on Friday. 

As of Saturday afternoon, the country's emergency management agency had reported 22 deaths and over 1,200 people were injured. Forty-two survivors have been pulled from the rubble. 

The initial 6.8 magnitude...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: At Least 22 Killed After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In Turkey

At Least 22 Killed After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In Turkey 01:06

 The initial quake struck in eastern Turkey, about 340 miles east of the capital of Ankara. There have been more than 400 aftershocks.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey [Video]Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey

More than 30 people remain missing after 6.8 magnitude tremor hits Elazig province, killing at least 22 and injuring hundreds.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:19Published

Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News [Video]Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kuwait- Briefing of KUNA main news for Friday until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA -- At least 14 people are killed and 55 others are injured as a 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey...
MENAFN.com

Turkey earthquake: 18 dead, over 550 injured; 35 aftershocks registered

Ankara [Turkey], Jan 25 (ANI): The death toll in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake which struck eastern Turkey on Friday has risen to 18, while over 550 others have...
Sify Also reported by •Zee NewsBBC NewsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WMASHART

☤ WMAS HART ☤ RT @SkyNews: At least 20 people have been killed after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck eastern Turkey https://t.co… 18 minutes ago

Kazi4Mujeeb

Mujeeb Kazi Our sincere prayers and thoughts are with people of turkey At least 22 people were killed and 1,031 others were inj… https://t.co/vK4JArLOWx 5 hours ago

Gender_Env

Afsana Yasmeen #TurkeyEarthquake: at least 22 people have been killed with more trapped under collapsed buildings after the magnit… https://t.co/3LUalOXVer 6 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica At least 20 people have been killed after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck eastern Turkey https://t.co/mJbVFq3klR 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.