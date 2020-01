At Least 22 Killed After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In Turkey

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoSearch and rescue operations are continuing in Turkey after a devastating earthquake on Friday.



As of Saturday afternoon, the country's emergency management agency had reported 22 deaths and over 1,200 people were injured. Forty-two survivors have been pulled from the rubble.



