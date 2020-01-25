At Least 22 Killed After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], Jan 25 (ANI): The death toll in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake which struck eastern Turkey on Friday has risen to 18, while over 550 others have... Sify Also reported by •Zee News •BBC News •Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
☤ WMAS HART ☤ RT @SkyNews: At least 20 people have been killed after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck eastern Turkey https://t.co… 18 minutes ago
Mujeeb Kazi Our sincere prayers and thoughts are with people of turkey At least 22 people were killed and 1,031 others were inj… https://t.co/vK4JArLOWx 5 hours ago
Afsana Yasmeen#TurkeyEarthquake: at least 22 people have been killed with more trapped under collapsed buildings after the magnit… https://t.co/3LUalOXVer 6 hours ago
Global Analytica At least 20 people have been killed after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck eastern Turkey https://t.co/mJbVFq3klR 8 hours ago