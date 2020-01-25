Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > In Chinese markets packed with wildlife, a stew of emerging viruses

In Chinese markets packed with wildlife, a stew of emerging viruses

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
LANGFANG, China — The typical market in China has fruits and vegetables, butchered beef, pork and lamb, whole plucked chickens — with heads and beaks attached — and live crabs and fish, spewing water out of churning tanks. Some sell more unusual fare, including live snakes, turtles and cicadas, guinea pigs, bamboo rats, badgers, hedgehogs, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period

Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period 01:24

 WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese authorities believe the coronavirus is contagious even when symptoms are not visible. Citing China's National Health Commission, the South China Morning Post reports that the new strain of coronavirus is contagious during its incubation period, that is before patients...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's virus outbreak may be a lot worse than Beijing reported [Video]China's virus outbreak may be a lot worse than Beijing reported

LONDON — Citing Chinese officials, the BBC reports that the coronavirus outbreak in China's city of Wuhan has killed three people and infected over 200 as of Monday. The news comes days after..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.