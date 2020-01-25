Global  

Millions of locusts are swarming in Kenya. These striking photos show just how bad the outbreak is

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Hundreds of millions of locusts are swarming into Kenya from neighboring Somalia and Ethiopia with unprecented size and destructive potential.
 
News video: Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa

Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa 01:37

 The worst outbreak of desert locusts in Kenya in 70 years has seen hundreds of millions of the bugs swarm into the East African nation from Somalia and Ethiopia.

‘This is huge’: Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa

KATITIKA, Kenya (AP) — The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making...
Seattle Times


agriculturefact

Agriculture Facts Hundreds of millions of desert locusts have hit Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia—some of the biggest numbers seen in mo… https://t.co/Wi24Gf4Dvk 1 day ago

SH03326684

SH Hundreds of millions of desert locusts are swarming in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia https://t.co/kCTaauTfy9 1 day ago

CookieSerenity

Cookie_Serenity&Love RT @DidiDarrer: #ClimateCrisis #wtpTEAM #wtp2020 East African countries are battling an invasion of locusts. This is the region’s most seri… 2 days ago

DidiDarrer

Didi #ClimateCrisis #wtpTEAM #wtp2020 East African countries are battling an invasion of locusts. This is the region’s m… https://t.co/XaK4RJF3yX 2 days ago

KNF100

KNF100☎️ RT @ed_lamon: Millions of locusts are swarming in Kenya. These striking photos show just how bad the outbreak is https://t.co/PTFlh1fotw 2 days ago

TheMorningNews

The Morning News Hundreds of millions of desert locusts are swarming in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, in some of the biggest numbers… https://t.co/G1nZk6DZio 3 days ago

Joshieway

🏙️ Joshua Clay Brooks 🌃 Millions of locust are being hatched in the lawless sand of Somali and Ethiopia then swarming into Kenya. Each swar… https://t.co/HWnf0CZya0 4 days ago

AptDirector

Robert Laing Worst Locust Swarms in Decades Hit East Africa Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia are experiencing some of the largest de… https://t.co/6PsZJtpu5u 4 days ago

