Coronavirus: Canada confirms first case, as death toll rises to 54

Independent Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
China has raised the death toll of the Wuhan Coronavirus to 54, with more than 300 new cases confirmed, according to reports.
News video: Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case 03:18

 Canada confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto on Saturday (January 25th) evening.

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 56 [Video]Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 56

Construction crews in Wuhan are racing to build two hospitals as the coronavirus spreads.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:10

China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows [Video]China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows

Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33


First China virus case confirmed in US as death toll mounts

After suspected coronavirus cases in Australia and the Philippines, one person in the United States has been confirmed to have the mysterious respiratory...
SBS

China's Coronavirus afflictions claim 41 lives, nearly 1,300 confirmed cases, 237 critical

*Beijing:* The deadly Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China and aborad as the death toll due to it in this Far East country rose to 41 with 1287...
Mid-Day


corriectx

CorrieD RT @RockyG097: FYI:::::: LISTEN UP⚠️CAUTION ⭕Canada confirms 1st case of #coronavirus 'patient flew to Toronto frm Wuhan, China - now in… 5 seconds ago

EricLiford

Eric Liford RT @BreatheSaltAir: Shut it down .@realDonaldTrump . Canada Confirms First Case of Wuhan Coronavirus https://t.co/Z6UQNkPpbw 14 seconds ago

MariuSuarez

Mariu Suarez Coronavirus outbreak: China promises tougher crackdown to stop spread – live updates https://t.co/wsDcahlWrJ 52 seconds ago

AntonCountrySup

CountrySuper⭐️ #CoronavirusOutbreak #LiveUpdates #BreakingNews #Breaking Coronavirus outbreak: China promises tougher crackdown… https://t.co/auMLaOIJRI 1 minute ago

ZaneZodrow

Zane Zodrow Coronavirus outbreak: China promises tougher crackdown to stop spread – live updates https://t.co/flUuOFKnTU 3 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Canada has confirmed its first Wuhan coronavirus case in Toronto - INSIDER - https://t.co/DpT9bj5Nfk 3 minutes ago

JackNEW2010

Jack NEW Coronavirus outbreak: China promises tougher crackdown to stop spread – live updates https://t.co/szVlMMNJ9q 5 minutes ago

BreatheSaltAir

Winddog Shut it down .@realDonaldTrump . Canada Confirms First Case of Wuhan Coronavirus https://t.co/Z6UQNkPpbw 5 minutes ago

