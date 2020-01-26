Global  

Turkey earthquake kills 22 people and leaves thousands injured

CBS News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
"At least 22 people have been killed and more than one thousand were injured when a powerful earthquake rocked Turkey. The magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Friday night in eastern Elaziğ Province. Imtiaz Tyab reports. "
News video: Residents woken by earthquake that shook the North East

Residents woken by earthquake that shook the North East 00:38

 An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 recorded below north-east England was widely felt because it happened just as people were waking up, a British Geological Survey seismologist has said. Its epicentre was 2.5 miles (4km) below Stockton-on-Tees and was recorded at 5.57am on Thursday, so was likely...

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey earthquake: At least 20 dead as buildings collapse

A devastating earthquake has hit Turkey's Elazig province, with over a thousand injured and many dead.
BBC News

Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 20

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish emergency officials said the death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked the country’s east climbed to 20 people Saturday,...
Seattle Times

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Turkey earthquake #kills 22 people and leaves thousands injured - Jan 25 @ 7:09 PM ET https://t.co/VmPXJQAP5Z 2 minutes ago

crowmogh

🖤Cookie Spencer RT @TurkishMinuteTM: [UPDATE] Death toll in earthquake hitting Turkey’s east climbs to 31 https://t.co/lOAkqW3Qfk 3 minutes ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather Turkey #EARTHQUAKE kills 22 people and leaves thousands injured https://t.co/n5hxeSv0GK 8 minutes ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino Turkey #EARTHQUAKE kills 22 people and leaves thousands injured https://t.co/Mn3KQX6JG3 #GPWX 8 minutes ago

boanderson36

Bo Anderson RT @NBCNews: WATCH: A rescue worker speaks to a woman named Azize, who was trapped under rubble from a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey.… 11 minutes ago

angelathompson5

angela thompson📺🎥🎬🎼🎧📚 RT @samanthaTVnews: Coming up @2100 @BBCNews @BBCWorld I'll have the latest on #coronarovirus as China orders a ban on organised tour group… 11 minutes ago

TurkishMinuteTM

Turkish Minute [UPDATE] Death toll in earthquake hitting Turkey’s east climbs to 31 https://t.co/lOAkqW3Qfk 12 minutes ago

casablunche

Hassan Zacky RT @Reuters: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 magnitude struck eastern Turkey, killing at least 22 and injuring more than a thousand peo… 13 minutes ago

