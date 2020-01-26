Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Weight Loss And Health Improvements With Mediterranean, Fasting And Paleo Diets

Eurasia Review Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
There were some weight loss and health benefits for overweight adults who followed the Mediterranean, Intermittent Fasting and Paleo diets, though adherence to the diets dropped off considerably during the one-year study, new University of Otago research shows.

Intermittent fasting – whereby participants limit their energy...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Celebrity Fitness Trainer Blasts Intermittent Fasting

Celebrity Fitness Trainer Blasts Intermittent Fasting 00:32

 Personal trainer, pilates teacher and lifestyle consultant, Camila Goodis is known as the "Brazilian body wizard." Her clients include celebrities like Adele, Sofia Vergara, and Robbie Williams. She told Business Insider that intermittent fasting is a bad idea for weight loss, because it's not...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Weigh Less and Live More [Video]Weigh Less and Live More

There are a million different reasons someone could struggle with weight loss; it&apos;s completely different for everyone. The Max Health Weight Loss program is a nutrition based program that gets..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:11Published

Weight Loss Surgery May Help Teens Be Physically Healthier, But What About Mentally? [Video]Weight Loss Surgery May Help Teens Be Physically Healthier, But What About Mentally?

The teen years are usually fraught, at best. They're even more challenging when the teen is severely obese. Bariatric surgery can help teens struggling with their weight get healthier -- physically...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Weight loss and health improvements with Mediterranean, fasting & Paleo diets

There were some weight loss and health benefits for overweight adults who followed the Mediterranean, Intermittent Fasting and Paleo diets, though adherence to...
Science Daily

Mediterranean, fasting and paleo diets: Do they work?

Mediterranean, fasting and paleo diets: Do they work?Three popular types of diet have been shown to bring some health benefits and weight loss for people tracked in a new Kiwi study – although many didn't stick...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.