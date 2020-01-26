Weight Loss And Health Improvements With Mediterranean, Fasting And Paleo Diets
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () There were some weight loss and health benefits for overweight adults who followed the Mediterranean, Intermittent Fasting and Paleo diets, though adherence to the diets dropped off considerably during the one-year study, new University of Otago research shows.
Intermittent fasting – whereby participants limit their energy...
Personal trainer, pilates teacher and lifestyle consultant, Camila Goodis is known as the "Brazilian body wizard." Her clients include celebrities like Adele, Sofia Vergara, and Robbie Williams. She told Business Insider that intermittent fasting is a bad idea for weight loss, because it's not...