China battles coronavirus outbreak: All the latest updates

The virus thought to have originated in a Wuhan market continues to spread as China steps up containment efforts

Recent related videos from verified sources Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:32Published 11 hours ago UK confirms 31 tested for coronavirus - all negative The Department of Health and Social Care says it has tested 31 suspected cases of coronavirus, and all tested negative. Forty-one people are known to have died in China after contracting the virus,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published 14 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources China coronavirus outbreak: All the latest updates Three major Chinese cities locked down in bid to slow transmission of deadly virus that has infected over 630 people.

China to step up countermeasures as virus outbreak grows China will step up efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays as a rise in confirmed cases fanned fears the virus...

