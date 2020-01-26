Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China battles coronavirus outbreak: All the latest updates

Al Jazeera Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The virus thought to have originated in a Wuhan market continues to spread as China steps up containment efforts
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises 00:50

 China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic [Video]Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

The death toll from China&apos;s coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

UK confirms 31 tested for coronavirus - all negative [Video]UK confirms 31 tested for coronavirus - all negative

The Department of Health and Social Care says it has tested 31 suspected cases of coronavirus, and all tested negative. Forty-one people are known to have died in China after contracting the virus,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China coronavirus outbreak: All the latest updates

Three major Chinese cities locked down in bid to slow transmission of deadly virus that has infected over 630 people.
Al Jazeera

China to step up countermeasures as virus outbreak grows

China will step up efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays as a rise in confirmed cases fanned fears the virus...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.