Turkey quake toll reaches 22

Sunday, 26 January 2020 () *Ankara:* The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increased to 22, the government said on Saturday. The quake hit the Elazig province at 8.55 pm on Friday night, with its epicentre in Sivrice district, along with neighbouring provinces and countries including...
Ankara, Jan 25 (IANS) The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increased to 22, the... Sify Also reported by •Reuters •Seattle Times •FOXNews.com
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey climbed to 21 Saturday, with more than 1,000 people injured, emergency... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com