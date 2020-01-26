Turkey quake toll reaches 22

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

... *Ankara:* The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increased to 22, the government said on Saturday. The quake hit the Elazig province at 8.55 pm on Friday night, with its epicentre in Sivrice district, along with neighbouring provinces and countries including 👓 View full article

