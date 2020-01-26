Global  

Turkey quake toll reaches 22

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
*Ankara:* The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increased to 22, the government said on Saturday. The quake hit the Elazig province at 8.55 pm on Friday night, with its epicentre in Sivrice district, along with neighbouring provinces and countries including...
News video: Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey

Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey 04:19

 More than 30 people remain missing after 6.8 magnitude tremor hits Elazig province, killing at least 22 and injuring hundreds.

Turkey earthquake: Death toll rises [Video]Turkey earthquake: Death toll rises

More than 20 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey on Friday at 8.55pm local time. Rescue workers were continuing to search people buried under the rubble of collapsed..

Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News [Video]Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province...

Turkey quake toll reaches 22 (3rd Lead)

Ankara, Jan 25 (IANS) The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increased to 22, the...
Sify Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesFOXNews.com

Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 21

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey climbed to 21 Saturday, with more than 1,000 people injured, emergency...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

freedomgirl2011

rosannemiller The #Death #Toll from Friday’s powerful #Earthquake in eastern #Turkey rose to 35, the country’s vice president sai… https://t.co/0M2GQUSNxk 24 minutes ago

JagoTimes

The Jago Times News of Dallas Scramble in Turkey to find survivors as quake death toll reaches 29 https://t.co/UOcalDzB2A https://t.co/TnGfHbREHh 32 minutes ago

eeh230

lovingANDliving RT @DailySabah: UPDATE — Death toll after a massive 6.8-magnitude earthquake in the eastern Turkish province of Elazığ reaches 35; 1,607 ar… 2 hours ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH UPDATE — Death toll after a massive 6.8-magnitude earthquake in the eastern Turkish province of Elazığ reaches 35;… https://t.co/IbWbWu1MXA 2 hours ago

mid_day

mid-day The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increa… https://t.co/IwrKM831gm 6 hours ago

miyyazaki

bleb RT @NST_Online: #NSTworld #Turkey quake death toll reaches 22, rescuers dig for survivors https://t.co/DBD4npT6Ob 8 hours ago

UrduPointEng

UrduPoint English News Death Toll From Quake in Eastern Turkey Reaches 20, Over 1,000 People Injured - Reports https://t.co/DtBkFbH8Io 9 hours ago

AbsoluteIndNews

Absolute India Turkey quake toll reaches 22 – Latest English News | Absolute India News https://t.co/HmD5AtYugK #earthquake @drfahrettinkoca @murat_kurum 22 hours ago

