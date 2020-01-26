Split Hearings: The Assange Extradition Case Drags On – OpEd

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It is being increasingly larded with heavy twists and turns, a form of state oppression in slow motion, but the Julian Assange extradition case now looks like it may well move into the middle of the year, dragged out, ironically enough, by the prosecution. Curiously, this is a point that both the prosecutors, fronted by the US... 👓 View full article

