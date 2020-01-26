Experts downplay coronavirus fears despite Canada's first 'presumptive positive' case

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 01:03 20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17 people have died due to the virus. More than 500 have been infected. The virus is thought to have been...