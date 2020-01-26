Experts downplay coronavirus fears despite Canada's first 'presumptive positive' case
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () In the wake of the announcement that Canada has confirmed its first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus, health officials and experts are downplaying the severity of the virus, suggesting most cases could be mild.
20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17 people have died due to the virus. More than 500 have been infected. The virus is thought to have been...
RAHUL HITS OUT AT MODI, SHAH OVER KOREGAON-BHIMA CASE GIVEN TO NIA, OMAR ABDULLAH'S PICTURE SURFACES, BEARDED LOOK BEYONd RECOGNITION,IN A FIRST, KERALA OPPOSITION LEADER WANTS GOVERNOR RECALLED OVER..