Experts downplay coronavirus fears despite Canada's first 'presumptive positive' case

CTV News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
In the wake of the announcement that Canada has confirmed its first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus, health officials and experts are downplaying the severity of the virus, suggesting most cases could be mild.
