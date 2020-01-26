Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Hong Kong declares Wuhan coronavirus outbreak an 'emergency'

News24 Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Hong Kong has declared a new coronavirus outbreak as an "emergency" - the city's highest warning tier - as authorities ramp up measures to reduce the risk of further infections.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic 01:32

 The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Riot police clear streets as crowd gathers to mark 4th anniversary of Mong Kok riots [Video]Riot police clear streets as crowd gathers to mark 4th anniversary of Mong Kok riots

Hong Kong riot police clear the streets on Saturday (January 25) as a crowd gathered to to mark the fourth anniversary of the Mong Kok riots. "After some clashes with Hong Kong protesters on the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:45Published

Mong Kok protesters hurl projectiles at Hong Kong riot police on first day of Lunar New Year [Video]Mong Kok protesters hurl projectiles at Hong Kong riot police on first day of Lunar New Year

Police reportedly fired tear gas on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong on Saturday (January 25) after a crowd gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of the Mong Kok riots. Video shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong declares Wuhan virus outbreak an 'emergency'

Schools and universities would remain closed until February 17 while public events including a new year gala and next month's marathon have also been called off.
Hindu

Hong Kong declares highest level of emergency

*Hong Kong:* Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Saturday declared the impact of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak to be of the highest emergency response...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.