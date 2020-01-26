News24.com | Hong Kong declares Wuhan coronavirus outbreak an 'emergency'

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Riot police clear streets as crowd gathers to mark 4th anniversary of Mong Kok riots Hong Kong riot police clear the streets on Saturday (January 25) as a crowd gathered to to mark the fourth anniversary of the Mong Kok riots. "After some clashes with Hong Kong protesters on the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:45Published 12 hours ago Mong Kok protesters hurl projectiles at Hong Kong riot police on first day of Lunar New Year Police reportedly fired tear gas on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong on Saturday (January 25) after a crowd gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of the Mong Kok riots. Video shows.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:32Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hong Kong declares Wuhan virus outbreak an 'emergency' Schools and universities would remain closed until February 17 while public events including a new year gala and next month's marathon have also been called off.

Hindu 19 hours ago



Hong Kong declares highest level of emergency *Hong Kong:* Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Saturday declared the impact of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak to be of the highest emergency response...

Mid-Day 5 hours ago





