Death toll rises to 56, over 1,970 coronavirus cases confirmed in China
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () *Beijing:* The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China now stands at 1,975 and the death toll from the new virus strain has gone up to 56, Chinese media reported.
The live coronavirus death toll count from the South China Morning Post reported 55 deaths from the virus in mainland China as of early Sunday morning....
China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus. This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters. The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a number many fear will continue to grow. The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in...