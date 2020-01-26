Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Death toll rises to 56, over 1,970 coronavirus cases confirmed in China

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
*Beijing:* The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China now stands at 1,975 and the death toll from the new virus strain has gone up to 56, Chinese media reported.

The live coronavirus death toll count from the South China Morning Post reported 55 deaths from the virus in mainland China as of early Sunday morning....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases 00:33

 China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus. This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters. The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a number many fear will continue to grow. The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China confirms 1,287 coronavirus cases [Video]China confirms 1,287 coronavirus cases

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

China virus infected and death toll grows [Video]China virus infected and death toll grows

Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong’s Disneyland shut as death toll due to coronavirus rises to 56 in China


Indian Express Also reported by •Zee NewsReutersCBS NewsFT.com

China coronavirus claims sixth victim as holiday travel heightens infection risks

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China climbed to six On Tuesday as authorities reported a surge in new cases, with fears that hundreds of...
Reuters


Tweets about this

MoleskiDorothy

Eyes Wide Open RT @dkreative1: In China: Death toll rises to 56, over 2,000 cases of Coronavirus. 8 cities in lockdown and millions in isolation. But… 2 minutes ago

PrimalAwakening

HappyFeet RT @OccuWorld: Storm Gloria: Death toll rises to 13, over 1 500 evacuated in France after two months’ worth of rain in 48 hours https://t.c… 7 minutes ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 Storm Gloria: Death toll rises to 13, over 1 500 evacuated in France after two months’ worth of rain in 48 hours https://t.co/0G1NZv4Aiy 15 minutes ago

antokannankt

antokannan ഹോ Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Death toll in China rises to 56; over 2,000 cases confirmed https://t.co/j4mncL3NXw #RepublicDayIndia 18 minutes ago

Connectritwick

Ritwick kundu RT @IndianExpress: Death toll due to coronavirus in China rises to 56; over 2,000 cases confirmed Follow LIVE Updates here: https://t.co… 18 minutes ago

Singh_RajeevRaj

Rajeev Singh RT @PBNS_India: AFP reports death toll in China rises to 56 dead, with over 300 new cases. Shanghai govt reports city's first death from Ch… 29 minutes ago

ravidolse

रवि Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises to 56, over 600 new cases detected: https://t.co/IemOop7p5o 29 minutes ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Death toll in China rises to 56; over 2,000 cases confirmed… https://t.co/wv0zcH0pRG 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.