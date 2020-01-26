Global  

Tragedy of bushfires cloud Australia Day celebrations

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Australia Day celebrations on Sunday saw thousands of people flock to beaches and music festivals, but festivities were clouded by the tragedy of bushfires which have killed 33 and destroyed hundreds of homes.
