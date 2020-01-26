Global  

Video: Boeing's 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight

Khaleej Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The 777X is expected to enter service in 2021.
News video: Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight

Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight 01:11

 Boeing began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world&apos;s largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Iran admits to accidentally downing Ukraine's Flight 752 [Video]Iran admits to accidentally downing Ukraine's Flight 752

Iran's military on Saturday admitted that its air defense system had shot down Ukraine's Flight 752 by mistake.

Starliner Capsule Goes Off Course [Video]Starliner Capsule Goes Off Course

Trouble for Boeing’s new Starliner capsule Friday. After a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket successfully boosted the capsule into orbit for an unpiloted maiden test flight, there were problems..

Boeing's 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight

Boeing Co successfully completed on Saturday the maiden flight of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with...
Reuters

Boeing's 777X maiden test flight postponed due to weather

Boeing was forced to postpone the maiden flight of its 777X jetliner for the second day in a row because of heavy rain and gusty winds. As journalists from...
bizjournals

