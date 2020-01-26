China virus death toll rises to 56 as Xi warns of ‘grave situation’
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () China extended long-distance travel curbs Sunday as the death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 56 with more than 2,000 people infected globally as foreign consulates and multinationals planned limited evacuations of personnel and citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus.
This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters.
The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..