WARNING: Sealtest milk products recalled in Ontario:Food that is contaminated with sanitizer may not look or smell spoiled

TheSpec.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
WARNING: Sealtest milk products recalled in Ontario:Food that is contaminated with sanitizer may not look or smell spoiledOne illness has been reported in connection with the recall
Milk products recalled in Ontario, Quebec due to sanitizer contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Agropur Co-operative is recalling some of its milk products in Ontario and Quebec due to the presence of sanitizer.
CP24


