California confirms third case of China virus in US

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
A patient in California's Orange County was Saturday confirmed as the third person on US soil infected with the new deadly virus that originated in China. The infected person was a traveler from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak, the Orange County Health Care Agency said.
News video: 20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 01:03

 20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17 people have died due to the virus. More than 500 have been infected. The virus is thought to have been...

San Diego Lab Making Progress on Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]San Diego Lab Making Progress on Coronavirus Vaccine

Researchers at a lab in Southern California are making swift progress on a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus that originated in China.

Deadly China Coronavirus Has Reached The US [Video]Deadly China Coronavirus Has Reached The US

What started as a mystery virus in China, has now killed 17 people and infected hundreds more around the world. In the US, the first case of Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday in Washington..

Japan confirms third case of coronavirus virus

Japan has confirmed a third case of infection by China's coronavirus, the health ministry said on Saturday. The latest case was confirmed in a woman in her...
Japan Today

Japan confirms third case of Wuhan virus

Japan has confirmed a third case of infection by China's coronavirus, the health ministry said on Saturday.
Reuters

