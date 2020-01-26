California confirms third case of China virus in US
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () A patient in California's Orange County was Saturday confirmed as the third person on US soil infected with the new deadly virus that originated in China. The infected person was a traveler from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak, the Orange County Health Care Agency said.
