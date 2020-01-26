Global  

An Aboriginal revival on Invasion Day: 'Australia thought we would die out'

Al Jazeera Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Al Jazeera presenter Stan Grant's family have been at the forefront of this renaissance in Aboriginal culture and language. Here he shares their stories.
Organisers of Melbourne Invasion Day rally want protesters to #paytherent

Organisers of Melbourne Invasion Day rally want protesters to #paytherentOrganisers of a protest against Australia Day have asked attendees to bring cash and bank cards to "pay the rent" to Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait...
New Zealand Herald


