Almodóvar, Banderas triumph with “Pain and Glory” at Goyas

MADRID (AP) — Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” swept the top prizes at the Spanish Film Academy’s Goya Awards, including best picture, best director and a best actor victory for Antonio Banderas. “Pain and Glory” is nominated for an Academy Award in the best international film category. Almodóvar is hoping to claim his third Oscar […]



