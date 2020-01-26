Fact-checking Bernie Sanders in Ames, Iowa

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

AMES, Iowa — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called for a systematic change in the economy, health care, criminal justice, and the environment during 45 minutes of remarks to an overflow crowd near the campus of Iowa State University. "We not just fighting to win an election — we are fighting to build a movement," Sanders said Jan. 25. How was he on his facts? PolitiFact is traveling through Iowa in the run-up to the Feb. 3 caucuses this week fact-checking statements made by the Democratic caucus candidates. We previously fact-checked Andrew Yang at Muscatine Community College and we will be covering ... >>More 👓 View full article

