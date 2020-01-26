Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Hopes fade for those missing as Turkey quake toll rises

News24 Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Hopes are fading of finding more survivors from a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey, as more bodies are pulled from the rubble and the death toll climbs to 36.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Turkey earthquake: Death toll rises [Video]Turkey earthquake: Death toll rises

More than 20 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey on Friday at 8.55pm local time. Rescue workers were continuing to search people buried under the rubble of collapsed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News [Video]Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey quake toll reaches 22

*Ankara:* The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increased to 22, the government said on...
Mid-Day

Dozens pulled from rubble as Turkey quake toll hits 35

Rescue teams working through the night pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, Turkey's disaster authority said on Sunday, as the death toll from a powerful...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.