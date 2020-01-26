Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

What is wrong with the shooting down of flight Ukraine International Airlines 752

PRAVDA Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Iran will not easily forget the dawn of January 8, 2020. Maybe it never will. Revenge for General Qassem Soleimani was not washed by the blood of American soldiers in the Middle East, but by that of the passengers and crew members of the flight Ukraine International Airlines 752, which left Tehran-Imam Khomeini international airport and shot down by a missile just minutes from takeoff. by Lorenzo Vita & Paolo Mauri A disaster that immediately appeared something different from a tragic fatality. The timing of the incident, precisely on the night when Iran launched its operation against two US bases, foreshadowed something different. And so it was. After the first news on the fall of the Ukrainian flight and the first accusations made by western intelligence, Iran has admitted it: that Boeing 737 departed from Tehran had actually been shot down by the anti-aircraft defence. A tragic mistake due to the exchange of the civilian plane that left Imam Khomeini airport for an enemy military plane or missile.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Sick Passenger Removed From A Southwest Airlines Flight Due to Coronavirus Precaution

Sick Passenger Removed From A Southwest Airlines Flight Due to Coronavirus Precaution 00:54

 A sick passenger showing ‘flu like’ symptoms was escorted off a Southwest Airlines flight “in light of recent concerns for the coronavirus,” according to Fox News. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman Allegedly Groped on Flight Said She Felt ‘Ignored’ by Crew [Video]Woman Allegedly Groped on Flight Said She Felt ‘Ignored’ by Crew

A woman on a Spirit Airlines flight says she felt ignored by the crew after she complained that she was groped by a fellow passenger. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published

Metro Detroit woman assaulted on Spirit flight [Video]Metro Detroit woman assaulted on Spirit flight

Metro Detroit woman assaulted on Spirit flight

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ukraine says Iran to hand over downed jet's black boxes

Ukraine says Iran to hand over downed jet's black boxesKiev (AFP) Jan 17, 2020 Ukraine said Friday Iran was ready to hand over the black box flight recorders of the Ukrainian passenger plane downed by an Iranian...
Energy Daily

About 30 Canadian citizens, permanent residents killed on Flight PS752 buried in Iran: Alghabra

The remains of about 30 Canadian citizens and permanent residents who were victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 have been buried in Iran,...
CTV News


Tweets about this

ken_banda_

f2.8 @Mastard3 I agree with you......but going back to your first sentence, i think that's where many are getting wrong… https://t.co/55YN2CaWOr 2 hours ago

Ryodansatsu

『クモ』ɪᴛsʏ ʙɪᴛsʏ sᴘɪᴅᴇʀ @SunriseCreed @RagingSt0rm @TenguDaoshi C R A C K! Juri’s eyes had widened, everything had gone so wrong so q… https://t.co/CsAXWu6n51 4 hours ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News What is wrong with the shooting down of flight Ukraine International Airlines 752 https://t.co/lXRseY5OZK https://t.co/iGhvkvpQaU 6 hours ago

LegacyThaGoat

LegaGoat (10-1) @ScreensThaGoat @madeprofit What’s wrong with shooting that many free throws? 9 hours ago

tps78786526

I like cats, people not so much @EwanMacKenna Thank you for pointing out what should be obvious.......while no human wishes death upon another, to… https://t.co/wjASGOcl85 9 hours ago

lyssuhhbooo

Alyssa . A nurse tried to flirt with me rn, then said he was just shooting his shot while making a shooting gesture and sayi… https://t.co/6cLoHA4kN5 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.