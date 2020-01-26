Global  

Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province

Japan Today Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Residents of China's Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, will be banned from entering Hong Kong from Monday as China tries to halt the…
News video: Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency

Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency 04:26

 Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic [Video]Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

The death toll from China&apos;s coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus [Video]China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus

Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation, according to an official there, as outbreak casts shadow over Chinese Lunar New Year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published


Hong Kong turns holiday camps into quarantine zones as virus fears spike

Hong Kong turns holiday camps into quarantine zones as virus fears spikeHong Kong (AFP) Jan 23, 2020 Hong Kong will turn two holiday camps, including a former military barracks, into quarantine zones for people who may have come...
Terra Daily

Alert: China health authority announces first confirmed case of new coronavirus in Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) — China health authority announces first confirmed case of new coronavirus in Hong Kong.
SeattlePI.com

