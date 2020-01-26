Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fourth U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California

Newsy Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoCalifornia has recorded its first two cases of the new strain of the coronavirus — the third and fourth cases of the deadly virus to be diagnosed in the U.S.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said in a press release on Saturday it received confirmation from the CDC that a patient has tested positive for the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Third U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California

Third U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California 01:00

 ​The CDC confirmed Saturday a patient in Orange County, California has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

3rd Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In U.S. [Video]3rd Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In U.S.

This new case is in California.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

San Diego Lab Making Progress on Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]San Diego Lab Making Progress on Coronavirus Vaccine

Researchers at a lab in Southern California are making swift progress on a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus that originated in China.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Third U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California

Third U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In CaliforniaWatch VideoCalifornia has recorded its first case of the coronavirus, making it the third case of the deadly virus to be diagnosed in the U.S. The Orange...
Newsy Also reported by •USATODAY.comSydney Morning Herald

Malaysia confirms fourth case of coronavirus infection

Malaysia reported a fourth case of coronavirus infection late Saturday, just hours after it announced its first confirmed cases.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OCLD1

Michael Wolfhelm RT @DailyMail: FOURTH US case of coronavirus is confirmed as second patient tests positive in California https://t.co/ss7iiEiIuJ #Coronavir… 15 seconds ago

emmaownsmiheart

Back2TheBasics RT @cnnbrk: A case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Los Angeles County, the health department there says. It's the fourth confirmed cas… 3 minutes ago

JillianWPXI

Jillian Hartmann WPXI Fifth case of coronavirus confirmed in U.S. https://t.co/IORxWeKTDL 12 minutes ago

AndreIsaBeast

pawndré Wuhan coronavirus: A fourth case is confirmed in the US - CNN https://t.co/cAzj64Gpmj 18 minutes ago

rosaleilani

Carrie Phyliky Rimes Wuhan coronavirus: A fourth case is confirmed in the US - CNN https://t.co/GZ3n3xsYqn 19 minutes ago

john_canessa

John Canessa Wuhan coronavirus: A fourth case is confirmed in the US - CNN https://t.co/O4xqCBOoQ7 20 minutes ago

JovanHaynes

Jovan Haynes RT @ABC: LATEST: The fourth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. has been reported in Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles Co… 28 minutes ago

Gaiahuasca

jakə RT @Brandon13News: Fourth case of the novel Coronavirus in the U.S. has been confirmed in Los Angeles County, California. https://t.co/aYul… 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.