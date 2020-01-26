Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

6 people shot at party at North Carolina restaurant

Japan Today Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Six people were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting inside a restaurant in North Carolina, police said Sunday. The Salisbury Police Department said via social media that…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man facing backlash from Sainsbury's after opening a shop called Singh'sbury [Video]Man facing backlash from Sainsbury's after opening a shop called Singh'sbury

A cheeky business owner is facing a backlash from one of the UK's most famous supermarkets - after opening a shop called SINGH'SBURY. Mandeep Singh Chatha, 34,  has unveiled his new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published

Redneck BBQ Lab Uses Local Flavor to Shine Bright [Video]Redneck BBQ Lab Uses Local Flavor to Shine Bright

While some people may fight over Eastern versus Western North Carolina barbecue, the pitmasters at Redneck BBQ Lab in Benson, NC are experimenting with their style and taking it to the next level.

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:53Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JapanToday

Japan Today News 6 people shot at party at North Carolina restaurant https://t.co/pkH6nUyqO3 https://t.co/N69tLytjzE 1 hour ago

LauraLeeBordas

TRUMP COUNTRY USA Text TRUMP to 88022 NOW WE WERE ALL BRACED FOR A FFAUX SITUATION ONCE REPUBLICANS TOOK OVER DEFENSE AND GIULIANI STARTED RELEASING EVID… https://t.co/GBVnp0yPpc 2 hours ago

pawyai1

Mark Six people shot at party at North Carolina restaurant, police say https://t.co/62T26DTpSU via @USATODAY 3 hours ago

soso08

soso08 RT @massshootingtrk: There have been 20 mass shootings (4 or more people shot) in the U.S. so far in 2020, including at least 5 involving d… 3 hours ago

TVAmy

Amy Wood 7 News In addition to the 6 people who were shot, 3 people were treated for other injuries. https://t.co/a6nto48rXD via WSPA7 4 hours ago

DanielleBurde10

Danielle Burdette RT @WOWK13News: Police in Salisbury say six people are dealing with injuries after someone opened fire inside a restaurant early Sunday mor… 4 hours ago

WSPA7

WSPA 7News In addition to the 6 people who were shot, 3 people were treated for other injuries. https://t.co/4HwOG8X6fr 4 hours ago

Deecee110Gmail

VOTE to Eliminate the Crime Family in the WH Six shot when gunman opens fire at a North Carolina restaurant  https://t.co/Pg9pDflWQ6 via @MailOnline Why Do A… https://t.co/KFrOViVQkZ 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.