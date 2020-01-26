Global  

Video appears to show Trump demanding former ambassador to Ukraine be fired

CBS News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
"Newly released video appears to show President Trump demanding the former ambassador to Ukraine be fired. The video was released by the attorney of Lev Parnas, a close associate of President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Parnas has previously claimed Mr. Trump personally directed an effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of his political rivals. Wieja Jiang reports.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Video Where President Trump Appears To Demand Ousting Of Former Ambassador To Ukraine Surfaces

Video Where President Trump Appears To Demand Ousting Of Former Ambassador To Ukraine Surfaces 02:47

 CBS4's Weijia Jiang shares the details.

'Take her out' - recording appears to have Trump calling for ambassador's ouster [Video]'Take her out' - recording appears to have Trump calling for ambassador's ouster

Halfway through a dinner at the Trump Hotel, U.S. President Donald Trump can be heard giving the order to remove the U.S ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, according to a video that surfaced on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published

'Get rid of her': Tape emerges of Trump calling for envoy's firing [Video]'Get rid of her': Tape emerges of Trump calling for envoy's firing

A video has emerged of a 2018 dinner at which U.S. President Donald Trump appears to call for then ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to be removed. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

